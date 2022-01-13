13,702 New Cases In Mumbai, 16.5% Lower In 24 Hours; Positivity Rate 21.7%

Mumbai's COVID-19 positivity rate also fell to 21.73 per cent from 24.38 per cent.

Mumbai reported 13,702 new coronavirus cases on Thursday - 16.55 per cent lower than a day ago.

The positivity rate - the share of tests returning positive - also fell to 21.73 per cent from 24.38 per cent.

The dip comes a day after Mumbai reported 16,420 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, around 41 per cent more than the previous day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

However, for the previous four days, the city had been witnessing a drop in daily cases after reporting the highest ever 20,971 cases on January 7.

On Tuesday, it had reported 11,647 cases, while two patients had died from the infection that day.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the rise in daily positive cases is due to the revised national testing guidelines.