Positivity Rate Above 30% In Delhi, 24,383 New Cases, Lower Than Yesterday

Friday's positivity rate in Delhi is the highest since May 3 last year

Delhi reported 24,383 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, 15.5% lower than yesterday. The positivity rate in the national capital jumped to 30.64%.

Friday's positivity rate in Delhi is the highest since May 1 last year, when it was 31.6%. During that period, India was battling the second wave and hospitals across the country were struggling to arrange beds and medical oxygen for patients.

Positivity rate indicates the number of people testing positive out of all the test conducted that day.

The national capital reported 34 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death count to 25, 305.

On Wednesday, Delhi had registered 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 fatalities were recorded.

Delhi had reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 29.21%.

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

According to the government data, 2,529 patients are in hospitals. As many as 815 patients are on oxygen support, including 99 who are on ventilator.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that there was no reason to worry as the hospitalisation and death rates are quite low.

"There is no need to panic. Cases are rising fast and there is no two ways about it. The Omicron variant is quite transmissible and infectious," Mr Kejriwal told reporters.

India on Friday recorded 2.64 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, a 6.7% jump from the cases reported yesterday. The unprecedented surge in Covid cases across the country is driven by the new variant of Coronavirus, Omicron.