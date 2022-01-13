Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Records 1,94,720 New Covid Cases, 442 Deaths

Of the total 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,805 people have recovered or migrated so far.

India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death count has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 2.65 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.01 per cent, the ministry said.

Jan 13, 2022 06:02 (IST) "Omicron Not Common Cold": Centre Counters Its Epidemiologist

Omicron is not common cold and it is a misconception that is spreading, the government's top Covid adviser VK Paul said today, a day after the country's top epidemiologist called Omicron infections as mild as a cold and said everybody would likely catch it.



"Omicron is not common cold. We are seeing this misconception spreading; it's our responsibility to slow it down. Let's mask up and get vaccinated, whoever is due," said Dr Paul, who heads the Covid Task Force.

"It's a fact that vaccines are helpful to an extent. Vaccination is a critical pillar of our Covid response," he added while briefing reporters.