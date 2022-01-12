Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Records 1,68,063 Cases, 277 Deaths

The active cases comprise 2.29 per cent of the total infections. (Representational)

India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790 which includes 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active cases rose to 8,21,446, the highest in 208 days, while the death count climbed to 4,84,213 with 277 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Of the total 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,711 people have recovered or migrated so far.

The active cases comprise 2.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.36 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 97,827 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.64 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 8.85 per cent, according to the ministry.

Jan 12, 2022 06:02 (IST) Actual Omicron Cases Could Be 60-90 Times As Reported: Top Expert To NDTV

The government's top medical expert on Covid has claimed that reported infection numbers are "nowhere close to the truth" as actual numbers could be up to 90 times more than reported for Omicron infections.



"After the Delta wave, the surge is Omicron all the way whether you do the testing or confirm it, here's no need for confirmation," said Dr. Jaiprakash Muliyil, epidemiologist and chairperson of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the National Institute of Epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research. "The shape of the curve is all we need to worry about," he said adding that we would know it has reached the end when the graph starts dipping. The government's top medical expert on Covid has claimed that reported infection numbers are "nowhere close to the truth" as actual numbers could be up to 90 times more than reported for Omicron infections.