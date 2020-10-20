Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 Tally 75.5 Lakh With 55,722 New Cases

Coronavirus cases India: The ministry says that more than 70% deaths occurred due to comorbidities

With a spike of 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed 75-lakh mark and reached 75,50,273 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,72,055 active cases and 66,63,608 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 579 deaths in the country, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,14,610.

"India's Active Cases have fallen below 8L after 6 weeks and continue to slide further down. 22 States/UTs have less than 20,000 Active Cases, and only 3 are reporting more than 50,000 active caseload," MoHFW said in a tweet.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,50,83,976 samples have been tested up to October 18 with 8,59,786 samples being tested on Sunday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Oct 20, 2020 10:36 (IST) Jharkhand reports 490 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths



Three more people have died due to COVID-19 in Jharkhand, raising the number to 842, while 490 fresh cases pushed the tally to 96,842, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The deaths were reported from Bokaro, East Singhbhum and Deoghar.

Of the new cases, 152 were recorded in Ranchi, 77 in Bokaro and 52 in East Singhbhum, he said. Jharkhand currently has 6,220 active cases, while 89,780 have recovered so far. As many as 28,908 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state on Monday, the official added.

Oct 20, 2020 10:10 (IST) New US COVID-19 cases rise 13% last week to nearly 4,00,000



The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States last week rose 13% to more than 393,000, approaching levels last seen during the summer peak, according to a Reuters analysis.

Deaths fell 2% to about 4,900 people for the week ended October 18, according to the analysis of state and county reports. Since the outbreak started, nearly 220,000 people in the country have died and over 8.1 million have become infected with the novel coronavirus.





Oct 20, 2020 09:51 (IST) France's new COVID-19 cases slow but deaths sharply up



France reported a massive increase of the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 on Monday, while also becoming the eighth country in the world to report more than 900,000 cases since the start of the outbreak.

The daily data showed the partial curfew imposed on nine major cities, including Paris, since Saturday has yet to yield some results

Oct 20, 2020 09:36 (IST) Coronavirus news: Bihar's COVID-19 death count breaches 1,000-mark; recovery rate touches 94%



Bihar's COVID-19 death count crossed the 1,000-mark on Monday as seven more patients died due to the disease, while 912 fresh infections pushed the state's caseload to 2,05,123, a health bulletin said.