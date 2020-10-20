India's 1-Day Covid Cases Below 50,000 For First Time In Nearly 3 Months

Almost 80 per cent COVID-19 patients do not develop severe coronavirus symptoms, the government has said.

India's COVID-19 tally neared the 76 lakh mark as the country reported less than 50,000 new coronavirus cases in a day for the first time since July end, government data shows. A jump of 46,790 fresh cases in the last 24 hours took the country's overall cases to 75,97,063, according to data shared by the Health Ministry this morning.

The last time new Covid cases were less than yesterday's 24-hour tally was on July 23, when the country recorded 45,720 cases.

The downward trend in India's daily Covid cases continues days after the government said the country has crossed its coronavirus peak. Its daily average cases have tapered to 50,000-60,000 against a high of more than 90,000 daily cases logged in mid-September.

One-day recoveries shot to 69,720 bringing down the total active cases to 7.5 lakh. More than 67.3 lakh people have successfully fought off COVID-19 till now, pushing India's recovery rate to 88.6 per cent.

The country's daily positivity rate - percentage of people who test positive for the virus against those who have been tested - fell to 4.4 per cent as samples tested over the past 24 hours shot to 10.3 lakh, with a total 9.6 crore tests conducted since January, when India reported its first case.

India - the second worst-hit country - also recorded 587 Covid-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,15,197. The country has a death rate of 1.5 per cent.

United States remains the nation worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic with more than 82 lakh cases and more than 2.2 lakh deaths.