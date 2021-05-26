Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Administers Over 20 Crore Vaccine Doses Till May 25

Coronavirus Updates: The death count increased to 3,07,231 with 3,511 new fatalities.

India has cumulatively administered more than 20 crore vaccine doses up till 7 pm on May 25, reported news agency ANI.

As many as 20,04,94,991 vaccine jabs have been administered as of May 25.

The daily count of coronavirus cases in the country fell below the 2-lakh mark after over a month taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,69,48,874, while the death count rose to 3,07,231, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 1,96,427 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day. The country also reported the lowest death count in 21 days with 3,511 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India had registered 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections on April 14.

The active cases have further reduced to 25,86,782 comprising 9.60 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 89.26 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,40,54,861, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.14 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, new shipments of Covaxin have reached 30 cities in the past 30 days, Bharat Biotech tweeted on Monday, as a shortage of doses continues to be a challenge in India's fight against coronavirus.

"COVAXIN reaches 30 cities within 30 day. All our employees are committed, working 24x7 thru lockdowns for the country's immunisation - pls send your prayers to their families, Some are still quarantined & off work (sic)," Suchitra Ella, co-founder and Joint Managing Director of the Hyderabad-based firm, tweeted.

Last week, Ms Ella tweeted that Bharat Biotech is looking at ramping up the production of the homegrown Covaxin with another plant in Gujarat. The firm plans to "produce 200 million doses of Covaxin per annum" in the facilities already operational, a statement she shared on Twitter said.

