Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi's Daily Covid Cases Jump 50 Per Cent, Highest Since May

COVID-19 India LIVE Updates: The active cases comprised 0.30 per cent of the total infections. (File)

Delhi recorded a massive 50 per cent jump in coronavirus cases on Saturday, at 2,716, with around 3.64 percent of COVID-19 tests returning positive - a high positivity rate considered one of the first signs of an impending wave of infections.

The city also recorded one death.

Saturday's rise is the highest since May 21 when 3,009 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 4.76 per cent, while 252 deaths were also reported on that day.

On Friday, New Year's Eve, it had recorded 1,796 cases and a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent. On Thursday, 1,313 cases were recorded with a 2.44 per cent positivity rate, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, Cinema halls and sports complexes will be closed in Gurgaon and four other cities in Haryana as part of restrictions imposed on Saturday by the state government in view of a surge in coronavirus cases and the emergence of Omicron variant. Schools are also closed till January 12.

India saw 22,775 new infections being reported on Saturday, while the number of deaths climbed to 4,81,080 with 220 daily fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases comprised 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 per cent, the health ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

Jan 02, 2022 05:39 (IST) Five Visitors To Koregaon Bhima Memorial Test Positive For Covid

Five out of over 5,000 persons who were among those who visited the Jaystambh military monument in the district on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 in rapid antigen tests, officials said.

Lakhs of people paid tributes at the monument to mark the 204th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle.

"There was a thermal screening facility in the parking area where people were screened for COVID-19 symptoms and some were tested with antigen kits," said Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural.