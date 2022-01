Delhi's tally was highest since May 21.

Delhi recorded a massive 50 per cent jump in coronavirus cases on Saturday, at 2,716, with around 3.64 percent of COVID-19 tests returning positive - a high positivity rate considered one of the first signs of an impending wave of infections.

Delhi's 24-hour coronavirus tally was the highest since May 21. On Friday, New Year's Eve, it had recorded 1,796 cases.

The city also recorded one death.