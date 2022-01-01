Gurgaon, 4 Other Haryana Cities Close Cinemas, Sports Centres Among Other Curbs

The restrictions came in view of a massive surge in coronavirus cases in Haryana. (File)

Cinema halls and sports complexes will be closed in Haryana as part of restrictions imposed on Saturday by the state government in view of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Besides, both government and private offices, except those providing emergency and essential services, have been advised to function with 50 per cent staff in attendance.

Malls and markets have been allowed to stay open till 5 PM, while bars and restaurants have been permitted to function with only 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

The restrictions came in view of a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the state. The government said in its order that the restrictions will be in place from January 2 till January 12.