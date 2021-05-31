Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Delhi Reports Under 1,000 Covid Cases Again, Deaths Below 100

Coronavirus Cases in India: Delhi logged 946 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. (File)

Delhi reported less than 1,000 Covid cases for the second day in a row at a positivity rate of just 1.25 per cent. The daily death count was 78 on Sunday, a significant drop from 122 deaths reported on Saturday.

The national capital logged 946 fresh coronavirus cases. It had logged 956 new cases on Saturday.

Over 75,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in 24 hours. Delhi's active caseload is 12,100. The recovery rate has improved to 97.45 per cent.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced relaxation of lockdown in the state with certain activities allowed from June 1. UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open from June 1 onwards from 7 am to 7 pm for five days (Monday to Friday).

Night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 7 am, he said. The weekend restrictions or "corona curfew" will remain in place on Saturday and Sunday, the statement said.

Here are the Live Updates on Covid-19 Cases in India:

May 31, 2021 06:25 (IST) Hyderabad Metro to operate between 7 am and 12:45 pm in view of lockdown



In view of the further extension of lockdown declared by the Telangana government, Hyderabad Metro Rail service will operate its trains between 7 am and 12:45 pm.

"In view of the further extension of lockdown declared by the Government of Telangana, the timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been rescheduled. During this period, Hyderabad Metro Rail will start its first train from respective terminal stations at 7 am; while the last train will start at 11:45 am and reach the respective terminating stations by 12:45 pm," read a statement from Hyderabad Metro Rail.

"For everyone''s safety, passengers are also advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others," it added.