Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid Tally At 4.29 Crore, Active Cases Dip To 38,069

India logged 3,116 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 676 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,90,991, while the active cases dipped to 38,069, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The number of deaths climbed to 5,15,850 with 47 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,490 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.41 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.50 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,37,072, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.13 crore.

