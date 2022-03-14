Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid Tally At 4.29 Crore, Active Cases Dip To 38,069

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The number of deaths climbed to 5,15,850 with 47 fresh fatalities, the datastated.

COVID-19 Cases in India: The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.41 per cent (File)

New Delhi:

India logged 3,116 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 676 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,90,991, while the active cases dipped to 38,069, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The number of deaths climbed to 5,15,850 with 47 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,490 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.41 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.50 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,37,072, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.13 crore. 

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India:

Mar 14, 2022 05:43 (IST)
Barack Obama Tests Positive For Covid, Encourages Vaccines
Barack Obama has tested positive for a mild case of Covid-19, the former US president said on his Twitter account Sunday.

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama tweeted, adding that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has so far tested negative.

"Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," he wrote.

Obama, plus fellow former presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton -- and the former first ladies -- appeared together in a one-minute video released last March, endorsing the US vaccination campaign and sharing what they missed about pre-pandemic life.
.