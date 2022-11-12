Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sees 842 New Covid Cases, 6 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: At least 6 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India on Friday reported 842 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 4,46,64,810.

According to Union health ministry, the active cases dipped to 12,752 in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai also recorded 41 coronavirus cases, taking the state Covid tally to 11,54,607.

The death count climbed to 5,30,520 with six fatalities, which includes five reconciled by Kerala. One death has been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, the data stated.

Here are the LIVE updates on Covid-19:

