Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 1,675 New Covid Cases, 31 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live Updates: The country also recorded 31 Covid-related deaths on Tuesday.

India recorded a total of 1,675 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,40,068, while the active cases increased to 14,841, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of Covid-related deaths reached 5,24,490 with 31 more people dying due to the virus, the data showed on Tuesday.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

