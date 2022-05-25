Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 1,675 New Covid Cases, 31 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India recorded a total of 1,675 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,40,068, while the active cases increased to 14,841, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The number of Covid-related deaths reached 5,24,490 with 31 more people dying due to the virus, the data showed on Tuesday.
The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.
Coronavirus Cases: Saudi Arabia Bans Travel To India, 15 Other Countries Over Covid Outbreaks
Following the re-outbreak of Covid-19 and the rapid surge in the number of daily Covid infections over the past few weeks, Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from traveling to sixteen countries, including India.
