Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2,226 New Cases, 65 Deaths

India Covid live updates: There are now 14,955 active cases in India. (File)

India added 2,226 new coronavirus infections yesterday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,36,371, while the active cases dipped to 14,955, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death count climbed to 5,24,413 with 65 more people dying due to the virus, yesterday's data showed.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

