Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2,226 New Cases, 65 Deaths

New Delhi:
India added 2,226 new coronavirus infections yesterday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,36,371, while the active cases dipped to 14,955, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The death count climbed to 5,24,413 with 65 more people dying due to the virus, yesterday's data showed.
The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.
Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Saudi Arabia Bans Travel To India, 15 Other Countries Over Covid Outbreaks
Following the re-outbreak of Covid-19 and the rapid surge in the number of daily Covid infections over the past few weeks, Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from traveling to sixteen countries, including India.
