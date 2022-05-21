Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 2,259 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live Update: India also recorded 20 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday.

India recorded 2,259 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 4,31,31,822. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases dipped to 15,044 on Friday.

India also reported 20 new Covid-related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,24,323.

A decrease of 228 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

