Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Less Than 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: The country also reported 19 covid deaths on Tuesday.

At least 1,569 new Covid cases reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 4,31,25,370. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases dipped to 16,400 in the last 24 hours.

India also reported 19 new Covid-related fatalities, bringing the total number of death court to 5,24,260.

The active cases stand at 16,400. A decrease of 917 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A day earlier, the country had reported 2,202 new cases and 27 deaths.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases in India:

