Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India on Monday reported a total of 2,202 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 4,31,23,801. According to the Union Health Ministry data, active cases dipped to 17,317.

The death count climbed to 5,24,241 with 27 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 375 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74 per cent and weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent, according to the health ministry.

