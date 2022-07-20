Coronavirus Live: India Reports 15,528 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 LIVE: At least 25 Covid-related deaths reported in India on Tuesday.

India on Tuesday reported at least 15,528 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's Covid tally to 4,37,83,062, while the active cases decreased to 1,43,654, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death count climbed to 5,25,785 with 25 new fatalities due to Covid in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

