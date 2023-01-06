Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 180 New Covid Cases, 3 Deaths In 24 Hours

Covid Live: The overall death count to date stands at 5,30,710 in India.

India reported 188 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 4,46,79,319.

The country also recorded three deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,30,710.

While the active cases declined to 2,554, according to Union health ministry.

There has been a decrease of 16 cases in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity has been recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity has been pegged at 0.12 per cent, the ministry said.

