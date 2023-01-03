Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees Over 170 New Covid Cases, 2 Deaths In 24 Hours

According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases have declined to 2,670.

India on Monday reported 173 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 4,46,78,822.

The death count stands at 5,30,707 with two fatalities -- one reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Uttarakhand.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

