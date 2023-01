COVID-19 LIVE: India's active caseload has declined to 1,922.

India on Wednesday reported 102 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number infections to 4,46,82,206.

According to Union Health Ministry, the country active caseload has declined to 1,922. The active cases comprise of 0.01% of the total infections.

With no new virus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, India's overall death count stands at 5,30,737.

