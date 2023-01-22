Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sees 131 Fresh Covid Cases In 24 Hours

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

India added 131 new coronavirus infections while active cases declined to 1,940, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The total number of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,781).

The death count stands at 5,30,730 with one death reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Both the daily and weekly positivity were recorded at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.81 per cent, according to the Health ministry's website.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.