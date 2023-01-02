Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 265 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India recorded 265 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, according to a statement from the ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday.

The number of recoveries stood at 1,209 in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall recovery rate to 98.8 per cent.

India's active caseload is currently at 2,706 and the daily positivity rate is 0.17 per cent, according to the data from the ministry.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus:

