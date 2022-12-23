Coronavirus Live Updates: Health Minister To Hold Covid Meeting With States Today

India COVID-19 Live: According to Union Health Ministry, the active cases declined to 3,402.

Amid rising fear of a new Covid wave in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that he will hold a meeting with health ministers of states and Union territories on Friday.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 185 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,46,76,515.

The country also reported one virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 5,30,681.

According to Union Health Ministry, the active cases declined to 3,402.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Covid situation in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.