Coronavirus LIVE: India Records 8,813 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths In 24 Hours

India on Tuesday recorded a total of 8,813 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of cases to 44,277,194.

The active caseload stands at 1,11,252, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

The country also reported 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number Covid-related fatalities to 5,27,098.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,38,844, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was 4.15 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.79 per cent, according to the health ministry.

