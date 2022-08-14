Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Nearly 16,000 Fresh Covid Cases

India Covid Update: The active cases came down by 4,271 in a span of 24 hours.

India reported nearly 16,000 new Covid cases and 68 fatalities, including 24 reconciled by Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The 8-am data also showed active cases came down by 4,271 in a span of 24 hours to stand at 1,19,264, constituting 0.27 per cent of the total infections.

The new 15,815 coronavirus infections and 68 deaths pushed the overall figures to 4,42,39,372 cases and 5,26,996 deaths, according to the data.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the health ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

