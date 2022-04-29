Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 3,000 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: India recorded 39 Covid-related deaths on Thursday.

India on Thursday reported at least 3,303 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,30,68,799. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases increased to 16,980, with 701 new active cases in a 24-hour time span.

The country also reported 39 deaths today, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,23,693.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.