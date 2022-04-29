Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 3,000 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Thursday reported at least 3,303 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,30,68,799. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases increased to 16,980, with 701 new active cases in a 24-hour time span.
The country also reported 39 deaths today, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,23,693.
The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.
"Bharat Biotech Must Address WHO's Covaxin Suspension To Avoid...": Centre
Weeks after WHO suspended the supply of Covaxin through UN procurement agencies, the MEA suggested that vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech addresses the issue immediately to avoid cancellation of the world health body's emergency use approval for the jab.
