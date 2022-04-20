Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 1,247 Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live Updates: 928 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

India on Tuesday reported 1,247 new Covid cases - a 43 per cent decline from yesterday. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country's active caseload stood at 11,860.

During this period, the daily positivity rate increased to 0.83 from 0.31 per cent on Monday. The weekly positivity rate saw a minor uptick as it currently stands at 0.32 per cent.

928 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries jumped to 4,25,11,701 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. The recovery rate currently is at 98.76 per cent.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

