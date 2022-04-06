Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 795 Fresh Covid Cases, 58 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Cases: The national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

India on Tuesday reported 795 new Covid cases, bringing the country coronavirus tally to 4,30,29,839. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death count climbed to 5,21,416 with new 58 fatalities, including 56 from Kerala.

The ministry said that the active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.17 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.22 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,96,369, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

