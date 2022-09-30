Coronavirus Live: India Logs 4,272 New Cases, 27 Virus-Related Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Thursday Reported 4,272 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total number of cases in the country to 4,45,83,360, showed the latest data by the Union health ministry.
The death count has reached 5,28,611 with the addition of 27 more fatalities.
The active cases have further declined to 40,750, according to the government data.
Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Kerala Government To Withdraw Covid Lockdown Violation Cases
The Kerala government on Thursday decided to withdraw all cases registered for violation of COVID-19 norms during the lockdown period in the state.
