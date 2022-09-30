Coronavirus Live: India Logs 4,272 New Cases, 27 Virus-Related Deaths In 24 Hours

The death count has reached 5,28,611 with the addition of 27 more fatalities.

India on Thursday Reported 4,272 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total number of cases in the country to 4,45,83,360, showed the latest data by the Union health ministry.

The active cases have further declined to 40,750, according to the government data.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

