Coronavirus Live: India Logs 20,409 New Cases, 47 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India reported a total of 20,409 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of Covid-related infections in the country to 4,39,79,730.
The active COVID-19 cases decreased to 1,43,988, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
According to government data, India also reported 47 Covid-related fatalities on Friday, taking the total number of deaths to 5,26,258.
The active cases comprise 0.9 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.5 per cent, the ministry said.
Delhi's Highest 1-Day Covid Rise In Over A Month, Positivity Rate At 7.36%
Delhi recorded 1,245 fresh Covid cases on Friday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.
