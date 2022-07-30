Coronavirus Live: India Logs 20,409 New Cases, 47 Deaths In 24 Hours

Covid Live: According to government data, India also reported 47 Covid-related fatalities on Friday.

India reported a total of 20,409 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of Covid-related infections in the country to 4,39,79,730.

The active COVID-19 cases decreased to 1,43,988, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases comprise 0.9 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.5 per cent, the ministry said.

