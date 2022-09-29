Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 3,615 New Cases, 22 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections.

India reported 3,615 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 4,45,79,088, while the active cases declined to 40,979, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The country also recorded 22 Covid-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,28,584.

The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

