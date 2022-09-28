Centre To Extend Free Ration Scheme By Three More Months, Say Sources

Central government has decided to extend the free ration scheme

The Central government is set to extend the free ration scheme, started during the Covid-19 pandemic, by three more months, sources said today. A detailed announcement on this is expected later today.

The decision to extend the free ration scheme has been taken in view of the forthcoming festive season.

According to the Union Finance Ministry, extension of the scheme is likely to add a burden of Rs 45,000 crore to the national exchequer. Sources said that in view of the additional financial liability, the ministry had recommended that the quantity of food grains provided under the scheme be reduced.

The Finance Ministry further said that because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and other subsidies that are already in force, extension of the free ration scheme will bring the ministry under further financial constraints.