Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 1,938 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India on Thursday reported 1,938 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,30,14,687. According to Union health ministry data, the active cases declined further to 22,427 today.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, it showed.

A reduction of 2,531 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.35 per cent, the ministry said.

