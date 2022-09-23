Coronavirus Live: India Sees 5,443 New Covid Cases, 26 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: There are 46,342 active cases in the country now.

India on Thursday reported 5,443 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,45,53,042.

The death count climbed to 5,28,429 with 26 more fatalities, including 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated by Union Health Ministry showed.

There are 46,342 active cases in the country now.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 126 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

