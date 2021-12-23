Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 6,317 New Covid Cases In India, 213 Omicron Cases So Far

COVID-19 Cases in India: The country's total Omicron tally has now crossed 200 cases.

India reported 6,317 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the country's caseload reached 3,47,58,481. India's active caseload currently stands at 78,190, the lowest in 573 days.

The country also reported 318 new Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total death count to 4,78,325. The number of fatalities yesterday is significantly up from Tuesday's spike of 132 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases in the country account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.24 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

The number of cases of Covid's fast-spreading strain Omicron has crossed the 200-mark in India, the Union Health Ministry said, with Omicron cases in India currently standing at 213.

