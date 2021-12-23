236 Omicron Cases, Most In Maharashtra; Daily Covid Numbers Up 18.6%

The number of cases of fast-spreading Omicron variant has risen to 236 in India, with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting the most number of infections. The country also witnessed an 18 per cent jump in new Coronavirus infections as it reported 7,495 cases today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting today evening to review the situation in the country.

With 65 cases, Maharashtra has reported the most cases of the new strain. The western state is followed by Delhi (64), Telangana (24), Rajasthan (21), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14).

Three cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir and two each in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. Chandigarh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have reported one case each.

India's coronavirus tally reached 3,47,65,976 today after the country reported 7,495 new infections, which is a jump of 18 per cent from yesterday's 6,317 cases. The active cases have declined to 78,291, the lowest in 575 days.