Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 3.47 Lakh New Covid Cases In India

New Delhi:
India added nearly 3.50 lakh new Covid cases on Friday, a nine percent jump from Thursday's 3.17 lakh cases which was also the highest in eight months.
With a tally of 3.91 crore cases, India is the second worst-hit country after the US.
The active cases now comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.50 per cent.
The daily positivity rate is up from 16.41% to 17.94% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.56 per cent.
Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Covid Vaccines Show High Efficacy Against Severe Omicron: US Data
Covid-19 vaccines and boosters continued to have very high efficacy against severe outcomes during the Omicron wave of the virus, a large real-world study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Friday.
