Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The daily positivity rate is up from 16.41% to 17.94% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.56 per cent.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 3.47 Lakh New Covid Cases In India

Covid-19 Cases India: The active cases now comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections.

New Delhi:

India added nearly 3.50 lakh new Covid cases on Friday, a nine percent jump from Thursday's 3.17 lakh cases which was also the highest in eight months.

With a tally of 3.91 crore cases, India is the second worst-hit country after the US.

The active cases now comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.50 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is up from 16.41% to 17.94% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.56 per cent.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Jan 22, 2022 05:05 (IST)
Covid Vaccines Show High Efficacy Against Severe Omicron: US Data
Covid-19 vaccines and boosters continued to have very high efficacy against severe outcomes during the Omicron wave of the virus, a large real-world study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Friday.
