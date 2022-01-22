  • Home
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 22, 2022 9:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Around 85 per cent students of Delhi government schools in the age-group of 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated till January 21. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said, "In 12 out of the 15 education districts, 85 per cent students of Delhi government schools have been vaccinated and there are about 300 schools where 90 per cent eligible students have got the jab."

Sisodia further said that the speed at which the inoculation is being done in government schools is really commendable. He further appreciated the efforts of teachers and other officials. "Teachers are are taking care of not just education but also vaccination of students. 100% vaccination of students will help us in shifting from online education to offline."

Mr. Sisodia also hinted at reopening of schools as the Covid cases are declining in the national capital. "As most of the students in higher classes have been inoculated, a proposal may be placed before DDMA for reopening of schools," he said.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive in private schools has not even achieved the 50 per cent target. "Only 42% of eligible students have been vaccinated in private schools till January 21. Private schools have about 3.5 lakh eligible students for COVID vaccination, but not even 2 lakhs have been vaccinated till date. Even aided schools haven't fared well. So far only 57% of students have been vaccinated in aided schools," the release read.

The inoculation drive for students in Delhi between the age group of 15-18 years began from January 3.

Delhi Schools Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Delhi schools closed
