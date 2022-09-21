Coronavirus Live: India Logs Over 4,000 Covid Cases, 15 Virus-Related Deaths In A Day

COVID-19 Live: The country also reported 15 new Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India on Tuesday reported 4,043 new Covid cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,45,43,089. The active cases declined to 47,379, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death count climbed to 5,28,370 with 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 648 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.81 per cent, according to the ministry.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

