Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2.82 Lakh New Covid Cases, 441 Related Deaths

India recorded 2,82,970 new Covid cases on Wednesday, 18 per cent higher than Tuesday's reported 2.38 lakh daily cases, according to the Health Ministry.
441 people have died due to Covid during the same period, taking the total death count in the country due to the infection to 487,202.
The country's total caseload since the pandemic began currently stands at 3,79,01,241. This includes 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant. The active caseload currently stands at 18,31,000.
The active cases now comprise 4.83 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.88 per cent.
India reported new coronavirus infections at an eight-month high on Wednesday and a government scientist warned it will take weeks before data on hospitalisations and deaths will show how severe the latest wave driven by the Omicron variant will be.
