An Approval That Suggests Big Changes In Booster Policy Are Likely

Covaxin and Covishield have been cleared for market approval by an expert panel of India's central drug authority in a significant move that will ensure easy availability of the vaccines.

The recommendations by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation have been sent to the top drug regulator DGCI.

"SEC of CDSCO has recommended for upgrade of covishield and covaxin status from restricted use in emergency situations to grant of new drug permission with conditions In adult population ,DCGI will evaluate the recommendations and give its decision," the regulatory body tweeted.