Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2.38 Lakh New Covid Cases, 310 Related Deaths

India's Covid curve showed marginal improvement on Tuesday as the country recorded 2,38,018 new cases -- 7 per cent lower than Monday's reported 2.58 lakh daily cases, according to the Health Ministry.

310 people have died due to Covid during the same period, taking the total death count in the country due to the infection to 486,761.

The country's caseload currently stands at 3.75 crore. This includes 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant. The active cases now comprise 4.62 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, the cumulative vaccination coverage across the country crossed 158 crore doses on Tuesday.

