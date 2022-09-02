Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports Nearly 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases

New Delhi:
India on Thursday reported 7,946 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,44,36,339.
The death count climbed to 5,27,911 with 37 fatalities which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
EU Regulator Backs Use Of Novavax Covid Shot As A Booster
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday backed the use of Novavax's COVID-19 shot as a booster for adults, ahead of an anticipated rise in infections this winter.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday backed the use of Novavax's COVID-19 shot as a booster for adults, ahead of an anticipated rise in infections this winter.