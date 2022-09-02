Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports Nearly 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases

India COVID-19 Live: The death count climbed to 5,27,911 with 37 new fatalities in the laset 24 horus.

India on Thursday reported 7,946 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,44,36,339.

The death count climbed to 5,27,911 with 37 fatalities which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

