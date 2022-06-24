Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records Over 13,000 New Covid Cases, 38 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Thursday reported 13,313 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus infections to 4,33,44,958. According to Union health ministry data, the number of active cases increased to 83,990 in the country.
India also report 38 new Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,24,941.
The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent, the Health Ministry said.
Active cases have increased by 2,303 in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.94 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.90 per cent, the ministry said.
Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Over 42 Lakh Deaths Prevented In India By Covid Vaccines In 2021: Lancet Report
COVID-19 vaccines prevented over 42 lakh potential deaths in India in 2021, said a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, which based its findings on estimates of "excess" mortalities in the country during the pandemic.
COVID-19 vaccines prevented over 42 lakh potential deaths in India in 2021, said a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, which based its findings on estimates of "excess" mortalities in the country during the pandemic.