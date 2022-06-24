Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records Over 13,000 New Covid Cases, 38 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: Active cases have increased by 2,303 in a span of 24 hours.

India on Thursday reported 13,313 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus infections to 4,33,44,958. According to Union health ministry data, the number of active cases increased to 83,990 in the country.

India also report 38 new Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,24,941.

The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Active cases have increased by 2,303 in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.94 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.90 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

