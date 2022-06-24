India's Daily Covid Cases (17,336) At 4-Month High

India reported 17,336 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure reported since February 20, as the country is witnessing an upward tick in infections amid fears of a new wave.

The 24-hour figure indicates a massive 30 per cent jump since yesterday's infections. Besides, 13 more people died during this period, increasing the virus-related death count to 5,24,954.

The active cases tally has increased to 88,284, an increase of 4,294 cases since yesterday. This comprises 0.2 per cent of the cumulative cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Maharashtra reported 5,218 new coronavirus cases yesterday while Delhi logged 1,934, double of what it reported a day earlier.

Amid rising cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya yesterday directed officials to continue to focus on surveillance and whole genome sequencing to scan any possible mutations.