Coronavirus Highlights: India Records 12,899 New Covid Cases, 15 Deaths In A Day

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.89 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,32,83,793 on Saturday as 12,899 more people tested positive for the viral disease and the active caseload climbed to 72,427, according to Union health ministry data.

Yesterday, India recorded 13,216 fresh Covid cases.

The death count increased to 5,24,855 with 15 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.89 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.50 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the highlights on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jun 20, 2022 06:09 (IST) Maharashtra logs 4,004 COVID-19 cases, one fatality

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,004 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 2,087 in Mumbai, and one fatality, taking the tally to 79,35,749 and the toll to 1,47,886, the state health department said.

A day earlier the state had reported 3,883 cases and two COVID-19 fatalities.



Maharashtra is now left with 23,746 active cases after 3,085 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,64,117, the department said in a statement.



A total of 41,823 tests were conducted on Sunday, raising the number of samples tested so far in the state to 8,16 03,506.

Jun 20, 2022 06:09 (IST) Delhi logs 1,530 new cases, positivity rate at 8.41%

Delhi reported 1,530 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Sunday.



The national capital recorded 5,542 active cases.

The bulletin said that 3,88,76,508 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far and 37,501 persons were vaccinated against the disease in the last 24 hours.



A positivity rate of 8.41 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours and the country's total COVID-19 active cumulative positive cases stood at 19,22,089. Delhi reported 1,530 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Sunday.The bulletin said that 3,88,76,508 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far and 37,501 persons were vaccinated against the disease in the last 24 hours.A positivity rate of 8.41 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours and the country's total COVID-19 active cumulative positive cases stood at 19,22,089.

Jun 19, 2022 22:52 (IST) COVID-19 India News: Tamil Nadu Reports 692 New Cases, 306 From Chennai Alone

Tamil Nadu today logged 692 new coronavirus cases, including seven returnees from overseas, while the death count remained unchanged at 38,026, the health department said. There are 3,522 active cases in the state, a medical bulletin said. Chennai accounted for the majority of the cases with 306 infections. The city also leads among districts with 1,696 active infections. (PTI)

Jun 19, 2022 22:50 (IST) COVID-19 India News: 9 New Cases In Assam

Assam reported nine new COVID-19 cases today, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. The new cases were detected after testing 218 samples, registering a positivity rate of 4.13 per cent, a bulletin said. All the nine new cases were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan district, comprising primarily the Guwahati city. There are 104 active cases in the state at present. (PTI)

Jun 19, 2022 22:49 (IST) COVID-19 India News: Karnataka Reports 623 New Cases

Karnataka today clocked 623 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the caseload to 39,60,831 and fatalities to 40,071 respectively, the health department said. Active cases in the state stood at 5,035, a health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 588 cases, it said. (PTI)

Jun 19, 2022 22:48 (IST) COVID-19 India News: Madhya Pradesh Reports 62 New Cases

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,43,536 today with the addition of 62 cases. No fresh Covid-related death occurred in the state, a health official said. The death count remained unchanged at 10,740. The state's positivity rate stood at 0.90 per cent, he said. There are 420 active cases in the state, the official added. (PTI)

Jun 19, 2022 22:47 (IST) COVID-19 India News: 46 New Cases In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh today recorded 46 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 11,53,068, while the death count remained unchanged at 14,035 as nobody died due to the infection during the day, an official said. Of the 46 new cases, 20 were recorded in Raipur. Not a single case was registered in 19 districts. The state's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 2.05, he said. There are 432 active cases in the state, the official said. (PTI)

Jun 19, 2022 22:45 (IST) COVID-19 India News: Jammu And Kashmir Reports 32 New Cases

Jammu and Kashmir reported 32 new COVID-19 cases today, raising its tally to 4,54,501, officials said. While 17 cases were reported from Jammu division, 15 infections were recorded from the Kashmir Valley, they said. There are 163 active Covid cases in the Union Territory, the officials said. The COVID-19 death count stands at 4,752 in Jammu and Kashmir as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said. (PTI)

Jun 19, 2022 19:33 (IST) COVID-19 India News: Delhi Reports 1,530 New Cases; Active Tally At 5,542

Delhi reports 1,530 fresh Covid19 infections today; Active cases at 5,542; Positivity rate at 8.41% pic.twitter.com/aqyW43YY43 - ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

Jun 19, 2022 19:22 (IST) COVID-19 News: Mumbai Reports 2,087 New Cases, 4,004 From All Of Maharashtra

Maharashtra today reported 4,004 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 2,087 in Mumbai, and one fatality, taking the tally to 79,35,749 and the death count to 1,47,886, the state health department said. A day earlier, the state had reported 3,883 cases and two Covid fatalities. Maharashtra is now left with 23,746 active cases, the department said in a statement. (PTI)

Jun 19, 2022 19:00 (IST) COVID-19 India News: Sikkim Reports 3 New Cases

Sikkim reported three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 39,192, a health department bulletin said on Sunday. East Sikkim district reported two new cases, while South Sikkim district accounted for one case. Sikkim now has 12 active COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 death count remained at 453. (PTI)

Jun 19, 2022 15:32 (IST) Ladakh Reports 3 New Covid Cases



Ladakh's Covid tally increased to 28,310 today as three more people tested positive for the disease in the union territory, officials said.

All of the fresh cases were detected in Leh district.

So far, 228 people have died due to Covid in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at 26, 24 in Leh and two in Kargil.

Three people were discharged from hospitals in Leh after recovering from the disease. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,056, the officials said.

Jun 19, 2022 15:30 (IST) Odisha Reports 51 New Covid Cases



Odisha recorded 51 new Covid cases today, taking the tally to 12,88,851, the Health Department said.

The death count remained at 9,126 as there were no new deaths in the last 24 hours.

There are 239 active cases in the state at present. So far, 12,79,433 patients have recovered, including 21 since yesterday.

The positivity rate was 0.44 per cent as the new infections were detected after testing 11,719 samples.

Jun 19, 2022 11:27 (IST) Thane logs 837 new COVID-19 cases, no death



With the addition of 837 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 7,18,884, an official said on Sunday. These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,898 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

Jun 19, 2022 11:10 (IST) India Records 12,899 New Covid Cases, 15 Deaths In A Day

India added 12,899 new Covid cases today, taking COVID-19 tally to 4,32,96,692 on Sunday. The active caseload climbed to 72,474, according to Union health ministry data. The death count increased to 5,24,855 with 15 fresh fatalities.

Jun 19, 2022 06:05 (IST) Surge in Covid cases: States asked to submit 'larger number' of samples for whole genome sequencing

The states and Union territories have been asked to submit a "larger number" of samples for whole genome sequencing from the districts and areas that have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases over a period of seven days, official sources said on Saturday.



The direction was issued on Friday during a meeting of the INSACOG, which reviewed the Covid data to check the possibility of any new emerging variant or sub-variant and ascertain the reasons behind the breakthrough infections. The states and Union territories have been asked to submit a "larger number" of samples for whole genome sequencing from the districts and areas that have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases over a period of seven days, official sources said on Saturday.