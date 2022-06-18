Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 12,847 New Covid Cases, 14 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: India also reported 14 new Covid related deaths on Friday.

India on Friday recorded a total of 12,847 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 4,32,70,577.

India's active COVID-19 caseload currently stands at 63,063, the Health Ministry said.

With 14 new Covid-related fatalities on Friday, country's total number of deaths rose to 5,24,817.

With 7,985 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have reached 4,26,82,697.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate at 2.38 per cent. The national recovery rate was 98.65 per cent. The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered across India has exceeded 195.67 crore.

