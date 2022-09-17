Coronavirus Live: India Reports Over 6,000 New Cases, 23 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Friday reported 6,298 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,45,22,777.
The country also reported 23 new Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 5,28,273.
India's active caseload currently stands at 46,748 which accounts for 2.04 per cent of the total cases.
The recovery rate currently is at 98.71 per cent. As many as 5,961 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,47,756.
Two COVID-19 antibody treatments are no longer recommended by the World Health Organisation because Omicron and its subvariants have likely rendered them obsolete, according to a revised guideline published in the British Medical Journal.
